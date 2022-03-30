LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Public Media:

Texas Tech Public Media in partnership with the Lubbock chapter of the NAACP will host a mayoral candidate forum on April 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive.

All five mayoral candidates were invited to attend. Candidates Gulrez “Gus” Khan, Stephen Sanders, Adam Hernandez and Epifanio “Major” Garza will participate.

This event is free and open to the public, but due to limited available seating, attendees must RSVP at this EventBrite link. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Guests are invited to stay and talk with candidates until 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

Citizens are encouraged to submit potential questions for the forum by filling out this form.

The event will air on both television and radio on April 18 at 7 p.m. on PBS Channel 5 and on NPR 89.1 FM. A second televised broadcast will air on PBS Channel 5 on May 5 at 7 p.m.

