LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University raised more than $430,000 during the second annual Texas Tech University Day of Giving. This surpassed the fundraising goal by more than $130,000, Texas Tech said.

There were 24 featured projects on Day of Giving; donors’ generosity extended to all areas of the university. This included gifts from alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university to a variety of funds supporting students, research and community projects.

“Our donors and the Red Raider family continually step up to support meaningful programs at Texas Tech,” said Byron Kennedy, vice president for university advancement. “The impact of their generosity can be seen across campus and throughout our community. We are continually grateful for their support.”

Texas Tech said starting in 2024, Day of Giving will take place during the spring semester to provide greater opportunity for students, faculty and staff to attend on-campus events celebrating philanthropy at the university.