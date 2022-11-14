LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Law continues to rank as one of the best value law schools in the nation.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the School of Law came in at No. 9 in the nation and No. 1 in the state of Texas in the National Jurist’s preLaw magazine’s 2022 Best Value Law School rankings.

National Jurist’s best value ranking focuses on schools that provide law students with very successful outcomes while keeping their costs and student debt low, the university said.

Bar passage, employment rate, tuition, cost of living and average indebtedness upon graduation all factor into the rankings and are categories in which Texas Tech’s law school excels.

“We are proud to be recognized as a top school for value,” said Jack Wade Nowlin, the W. Frank Newton Professor of Law and dean of the law school in the press release and on the website. “This ranking affirms our commitment to providing a high-quality, yet affordable, education. That, paired with excellent career support and bar prep resources, gives our students the tools they need to succeed as lawyers.”

This marks the fourth consecutive year the law school achieved a ranking among the 20 best value law schools in the nation and the second year in a row Texas Tech has ranked as the best value law school in Texas, the university said.

Texas Tech University’s School of Law is one of the least expensive law schools in the state.