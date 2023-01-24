LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report released its 2023 Best Online Programs rankings.

According to a press release from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech Today website, three of the university’s online programs made significant increases in their standing from the previous year.



The three programs that saw a rise in their rankings were:

As part of the online MBA rankings, Texas Tech also said it was ranked No. 20 in the nation for best online MBA for veterans.

“Our rankings are a reflection of the willingness and need of students to think about education differently,” said Ronald Hendrick, provost and senior vice president in the press release and on the website. “If we have learned anything over the past few years it’s that not all education takes place in what – at one point – might have been called traditional classroom settings. Those college students, who are place-bound or duty-bound by family, financial or other circumstances, are finding our programs. That’s good for Texas Tech and good for the state.”

The university also said it ranked in the top 30 for its online master’s computer information technology program (No. 18) and non-MBA master’s of business online program (No. 27). Texas Tech ranked as the top Big 12 Conference school in both those online master’s programs.

“The increase in rankings for our online programs is representative of our recent focus to improve how we engage more effectively with our students in virtual settings, providing at the same time the kinds of support outside the classroom that they need to be successful. We plan to build on this going forward and expand the bevy of options for students in all stages of their educational career,” said Brian Still, vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships in the press release and on the website.

U.S. News & World Report evaluates the distance-learning programs separately from the institution as a whole to provide a clear picture of the services and programs available specifically to distance learners, TTU said.