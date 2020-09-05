Texas Tech ranks third among Texas Universities for most confirmed COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Friday, Texas Tech University had reported 717 COVID-19 cases in students and employees, the third most out of any university in the state.

Of the universities in Texas, Baylor University had reported the most COVID-19 cases, with 824 positive cases being reported on campus since August 1, and as of Friday Texas A&M had reported 747 positive coronavirus cases, coming in second.

On Wednesday, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said, so far, less than one percent of the campus had tested positive for COVID-19. With an enrollment of approximately 38,000, as of Friday about 1.8 percent of students had tested positive.

According to their website, Baylor had around 18,000 students enrolled, which means just under 5 percent of students had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Texas A&M had an enrollment of just under 70,000, so just over 1 percent of students had tested positive as of Friday.