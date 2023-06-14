LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy that would provide training and mentorship for the next generation of scientists.

The Department of Physics and Astronomy was awarded more than a half-million dollars of funding for the next three years.

“What we’re doing with this grant is setting up research and training for undergraduates that will get them involved in high-energy physics research,” said Andrew Whitbeck, an assistant professor in the department.

The proposal for funding came from the High Energy Physics group led by Whitbeck.

The group’s area of research includes artificial intelligence, robotics, archaeology, and geology.

“A lot of what we are doing is trying to build this structured mentoring program to make sure they have the technical support, the moral support and the professional support they need,” Whitbeck said.