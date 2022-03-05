LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University added 52 new honors to its trophy cases from the 2022 American Advertising Awards on Saturday (Feb. 26).

The annual recognitions known as the ADDY Awards – or simply, the ADDYs – are presented by the American Advertising Federation (AAF). Hosted by AAF Lubbock, last weekend’s event was the first phase of a three-tier, national competition. All Gold ADDY-winning entries will be forwarded to the District 10 competition, where they will compete with others from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. District ADDY Gold winners are then forwarded to the third tier, the national stage of the American Advertising Awards.

Among this year’s winners were more than four dozen entries created within the university’s Office of Communications & Marketing, Hospitality Services, Office of Risk Intervention & Safety Education, University Student Housing and University Recreation. Texas Tech areas received 17 Gold and 19 Silver ADDYs, with 13 Gold and 15 Silver awards given for student work. Professional and student entries were awarded 33 Bronze certificates.

The Office of Communications & Marketing received three special awards:

Judge’s Choice – Print: Evermore Magazine

Judge’s Choice – Digital: Texas Tech University Homepage

Best of Show: Evermore Cover

The Bullet Advertising student team within the College of Media & Communication also won two special awards:

Judge’s Choice: Tinder Integrated NSAC Campaign

Best of Show: Tinder Integrated NSAC Campaign

“I am proud to celebrate the success of the Office of Communications & Marketing, and many other departments, which are continually elevating the profile of Texas Tech,” said President Lawrence Schovanec. “Awards like the ADDYs highlight the vitally important, but often behind-the-scenes, marketing work that promotes our university throughout the state and around the world.”

The professional awards are:

Office of Communications & Marketing

Gold ADDY Awards:

Cross-Platform – Integrated Campaigns – Integrated Branded Content Campaign-Local or Regional/National: Evermore

Cross-Platform – Integrated Campaigns – Integrated Branded Content Campaign-Local or Regional/National: Fearless Podcast

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: Silent Snowflakes

Online/Interactive – Websites – Consumer: 2020 President’s Report

Online/Interactive – Websites – Consumer: Texas Tech University Homepage

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Ambient Media – Events – Single Event: Evermore Launch Party

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Cover: Evermore Cover Design

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Charles Q. Brown Feature

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Jean Bertonazzi Feature

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Lynda Kay Feature

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Strive For Honor Feature

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Von Venhuizen Feature

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Magazine Design: Evermore Magazine

Silver ADDY Awards:

Cross-Platform – Integrated Advertising Campaigns – Consumer Campaign-Regional/National: Saving the World By Storm

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: Finals Week Playlist Illustration

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: Fearless Champion in Snow

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Red Raider Coming at You Feature

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Christopher B. Stubblefield Spread

Bronze ADDY Awards:

Cross-Platform – Integrated Brand Identity Campaign – Local or Regional/National: TTU Graduation Campaign

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: Texas Tech Campus Illustration

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: Victory Bells Illustration

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: West Texas Grit Illustration

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: Masked Rider Halloween Illustration

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Campaign: Carol of Lights

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Victory Bells Feature

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: From Here, It’s Possible Spread

University Student Housing

Gold ADDY Award:

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: Social Justice Advocates Logo

Silver ADDY Award:

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Infographic: Carol of Lights 2021 Poster

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: Fireside Chat Podcast Logo

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: Red Raider Express Pass Logo

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Single Execution: Carol of Lights 2021 Motion Graphic

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Single Execution: Your Guide to Living on Campus

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Ambient Media – Installations – Single Installation: Weymouth Window Clings

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Ambient Media – Installations – Single Installation: Weymouth and Chitwood Common Lobby

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Ambient Media – Installations – Single Installation: Weymouth Study Lounge Window Clings

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Poster – Single Unit: Welcome Poster 2021

Hospitality Services

Gold ADDY Award:

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Art Direction – Campaign: Typography Through Food

Silver ADDY Award:

Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Online Film, Video & Sound – Internet Commercial – Single Spot, Any Length: Never Stop Serving

Bronze ADDY Awards:

Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Branded Content & Entertainment – Online Film, Video & Sound – Single Entry: 60 Seconds or Less: Be Kind, Be Courteous

Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Television Advertising – Local (One DMA) – Single Spot: 30 Seconds: I’m a Temp

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: High Five Award

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: Southwest Chicken Salad

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: TTU Administration Building

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: TTU Starbucks Peppermint Mocha

Online/Interactive – Websites – Consumer: hospitality.ttu.edu

Office of Risk Intervention & Safety Education

Gold ADDY Award:

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Out-Of-Home – Poster – Campaign: Beyond Okay Poster Campaign

Student Union & Activities

Silver ADDY Award:

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: Arbor Day 2021 Logo

University Recreation

Bronze ADDY Awards:

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Single Execution: UREC Winter 21 Soft Rebrand

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Poster – Campaign: University Recreation OPC Posters

Five additional winning Texas Tech entries were created by Hartsfield Design.

Ranching Heritage Association

Gold ADDY Award:

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Series: Ranch Record “Old Man” Series

Silver ADDY Awards:

Online/Interactive – Websites – Consumer: Ranching Heritage Association Website

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Magazine Design: RHA Ranch Record, Winter 2021

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Special Event Material – Card, Invitation, Announcement – Single Unit: Anne Marion Dedication Invitation

Texas Tech Alumni Association

Bronze ADDY Award:

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Cover/Editorial Spread or Feature — Series: Texas Techsan Feature Series

The student awards are:

Gold ADDY Awards:

Cross-Platform – Integrated Campaigns – Integrated Brand Identity Campaign – Integrated Brand Identity Campaign – Campaign: Harvest on the Harbor

Elements of Advertising – Still Photography – Color – Single: 2021 Carol of Lights Saddle Tramps

Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Campaign: Dylan Takes Over UREC

Online/Interactive – Apps – App (Mobile or Web-Based): Crateful

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Out-Of-Home – Poster – Campaign: Alcohol Awareness Campaign

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Printed Annual Report or Brochure: University Recreation Annual Report

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Cover: NY Times Magazine Cover Redesign

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: NY Times Magazine Article Redesign

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Special Event Material – Card, Invitation, Announcement – Single Unit: Canadian River Music Festival

Sales & Marketing – Direct Marketing – S06 – Direct Marketing: RISE Resource Sheets

Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Packaging: LA LUZ

Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Packaging: Mastermind Cosmetics: Apocaliptic

Silver ADDY Awards:

Elements of Advertising – Art Direction – Campaign: Safe Night Out TTU

Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Single: 2021 Goals Video

Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Single: TTUSH 2021 Recruitment Video

Elements of Advertising – Illustration – Illustration – Illustration – Campaign: University Recreation Stickers

Elements of Advertising – Still Photography – Color – Single: Masked Rider at Homecoming Bonfire

Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo/Typeface Design – Logo Design: OCULight

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Throwback Thursday at Texas Tech

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Valentine’s Day 2021

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Poster – Campaign: University Career Center Promotion

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Poster – Campaign: University Recreation Poster Series

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: NY Times Magazine ToC Redesign

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Nature Article Redesign

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Stationery Package – Single or Multiple Pieces: We’re Hiring Collateral

Sales & Marketing – Direct Marketing – Direct Marketing: RISE Pasta Lunch & Presentations Ad

Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Packaging: OFF Spray Package Rebranding

Bronze ADDY Awards:

Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Single: Carol of Lights 2021 Promo Video

Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Single: Not Your Average Red Raider

Elements of Advertising – Still Photography – Color – Single: Spring Blooms at the Seal

Elements of Advertising – Still Photography – Color – Single: 2021 Student Magazine Cover

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Happy Thanksgiving 2021

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Happy Holidays motion graphic

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Happy 98th Birthday Texas Tech

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: First Day of Spring Semester

Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Birthday Cookie Giveaway

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Out-Of-Home – Poster – Single: Intramural Flag Football

Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Out-Of-Home – Poster – Single: UREC Women’s Night 2021

Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Special Event Material – Card, Invitation, Announcement – Single Unit: RISE Raiderland Postcard

Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Smash Burger Event Poster

Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Taste of the Bayou Event Poster

Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Hospitality Services Hiring Poster

Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Texas Tech Open Up Shirt 2021

Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Veterans Day Shirt 2021

Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Be Kind, Be Courteous…Shirt 2021

About AAF Lubbock

AAF Lubbock was founded in 1948 and was known simply as the Lubbock Ad Club until it became affiliated with the AAF in 1961. Today, the club has more than 70 Lubbock advertising professionals listed on its membership roster and serves as the only association that represents all facets of the advertising industry.

