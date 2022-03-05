LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:
Texas Tech University added 52 new honors to its trophy cases from the 2022 American Advertising Awards on Saturday (Feb. 26).
The annual recognitions known as the ADDY Awards – or simply, the ADDYs – are presented by the American Advertising Federation (AAF). Hosted by AAF Lubbock, last weekend’s event was the first phase of a three-tier, national competition. All Gold ADDY-winning entries will be forwarded to the District 10 competition, where they will compete with others from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. District ADDY Gold winners are then forwarded to the third tier, the national stage of the American Advertising Awards.
Among this year’s winners were more than four dozen entries created within the university’s Office of Communications & Marketing, Hospitality Services, Office of Risk Intervention & Safety Education, University Student Housing and University Recreation. Texas Tech areas received 17 Gold and 19 Silver ADDYs, with 13 Gold and 15 Silver awards given for student work. Professional and student entries were awarded 33 Bronze certificates.
The Office of Communications & Marketing received three special awards:
- Judge’s Choice – Print: Evermore Magazine
- Judge’s Choice – Digital: Texas Tech University Homepage
- Best of Show: Evermore Cover
The Bullet Advertising student team within the College of Media & Communication also won two special awards:
- Judge’s Choice: Tinder Integrated NSAC Campaign
- Best of Show: Tinder Integrated NSAC Campaign
“I am proud to celebrate the success of the Office of Communications & Marketing, and many other departments, which are continually elevating the profile of Texas Tech,” said President Lawrence Schovanec. “Awards like the ADDYs highlight the vitally important, but often behind-the-scenes, marketing work that promotes our university throughout the state and around the world.”
The professional awards are:
Office of Communications & Marketing
Gold ADDY Awards:
- Cross-Platform – Integrated Campaigns – Integrated Branded Content Campaign-Local or Regional/National: Evermore
- Cross-Platform – Integrated Campaigns – Integrated Branded Content Campaign-Local or Regional/National: Fearless Podcast
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: Silent Snowflakes
- Online/Interactive – Websites – Consumer: 2020 President’s Report
- Online/Interactive – Websites – Consumer: Texas Tech University Homepage
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Ambient Media – Events – Single Event: Evermore Launch Party
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Cover: Evermore Cover Design
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Charles Q. Brown Feature
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Jean Bertonazzi Feature
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Lynda Kay Feature
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Strive For Honor Feature
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Von Venhuizen Feature
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Magazine Design: Evermore Magazine
Silver ADDY Awards:
- Cross-Platform – Integrated Advertising Campaigns – Consumer Campaign-Regional/National: Saving the World By Storm
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: Finals Week Playlist Illustration
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: Fearless Champion in Snow
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Red Raider Coming at You Feature
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Christopher B. Stubblefield Spread
Bronze ADDY Awards:
- Cross-Platform – Integrated Brand Identity Campaign – Local or Regional/National: TTU Graduation Campaign
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: Texas Tech Campus Illustration
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: Victory Bells Illustration
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: West Texas Grit Illustration
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Single: Masked Rider Halloween Illustration
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Campaign: Carol of Lights
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Victory Bells Feature
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: From Here, It’s Possible Spread
University Student Housing
Gold ADDY Award:
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: Social Justice Advocates Logo
Silver ADDY Award:
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Infographic: Carol of Lights 2021 Poster
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: Fireside Chat Podcast Logo
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: Red Raider Express Pass Logo
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Single Execution: Carol of Lights 2021 Motion Graphic
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Single Execution: Your Guide to Living on Campus
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Ambient Media – Installations – Single Installation: Weymouth Window Clings
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Ambient Media – Installations – Single Installation: Weymouth and Chitwood Common Lobby
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Ambient Media – Installations – Single Installation: Weymouth Study Lounge Window Clings
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Poster – Single Unit: Welcome Poster 2021
Hospitality Services
Gold ADDY Award:
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Art Direction – Campaign: Typography Through Food
Silver ADDY Award:
- Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Online Film, Video & Sound – Internet Commercial – Single Spot, Any Length: Never Stop Serving
Bronze ADDY Awards:
- Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Branded Content & Entertainment – Online Film, Video & Sound – Single Entry: 60 Seconds or Less: Be Kind, Be Courteous
- Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Television Advertising – Local (One DMA) – Single Spot: 30 Seconds: I’m a Temp
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: High Five Award
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: Southwest Chicken Salad
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: TTU Administration Building
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Still Photography – Color – Single: TTU Starbucks Peppermint Mocha
- Online/Interactive – Websites – Consumer: hospitality.ttu.edu
Office of Risk Intervention & Safety Education
Gold ADDY Award:
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Out-Of-Home – Poster – Campaign: Beyond Okay Poster Campaign
Student Union & Activities
Silver ADDY Award:
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo Design: Arbor Day 2021 Logo
University Recreation
Bronze ADDY Awards:
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Single Execution: UREC Winter 21 Soft Rebrand
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Poster – Campaign: University Recreation OPC Posters
Five additional winning Texas Tech entries were created by Hartsfield Design.
Ranching Heritage Association
Gold ADDY Award:
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Illustration – Series: Ranch Record “Old Man” Series
Silver ADDY Awards:
- Online/Interactive – Websites – Consumer: Ranching Heritage Association Website
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Magazine Design: RHA Ranch Record, Winter 2021
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Special Event Material – Card, Invitation, Announcement – Single Unit: Anne Marion Dedication Invitation
Texas Tech Alumni Association
Bronze ADDY Award:
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Cover/Editorial Spread or Feature — Series: Texas Techsan Feature Series
The student awards are:
Gold ADDY Awards:
- Cross-Platform – Integrated Campaigns – Integrated Brand Identity Campaign – Integrated Brand Identity Campaign – Campaign: Harvest on the Harbor
- Elements of Advertising – Still Photography – Color – Single: 2021 Carol of Lights Saddle Tramps
- Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Campaign: Dylan Takes Over UREC
- Online/Interactive – Apps – App (Mobile or Web-Based): Crateful
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Out-Of-Home – Poster – Campaign: Alcohol Awareness Campaign
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Printed Annual Report or Brochure: University Recreation Annual Report
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Cover: NY Times Magazine Cover Redesign
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: NY Times Magazine Article Redesign
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Special Event Material – Card, Invitation, Announcement – Single Unit: Canadian River Music Festival
- Sales & Marketing – Direct Marketing – S06 – Direct Marketing: RISE Resource Sheets
- Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Packaging: LA LUZ
- Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Packaging: Mastermind Cosmetics: Apocaliptic
Silver ADDY Awards:
- Elements of Advertising – Art Direction – Campaign: Safe Night Out TTU
- Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Single: 2021 Goals Video
- Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Single: TTUSH 2021 Recruitment Video
- Elements of Advertising – Illustration – Illustration – Illustration – Campaign: University Recreation Stickers
- Elements of Advertising – Still Photography – Color – Single: Masked Rider at Homecoming Bonfire
- Elements of Advertising – Visual – Logo/Typeface Design – Logo Design: OCULight
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Throwback Thursday at Texas Tech
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Valentine’s Day 2021
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Poster – Campaign: University Career Center Promotion
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Poster – Campaign: University Recreation Poster Series
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: NY Times Magazine ToC Redesign
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Publication Design – Editorial Spread or Feature: Nature Article Redesign
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Stationery Package – Single or Multiple Pieces: We’re Hiring Collateral
- Sales & Marketing – Direct Marketing – Direct Marketing: RISE Pasta Lunch & Presentations Ad
- Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Packaging: OFF Spray Package Rebranding
Bronze ADDY Awards:
- Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Single: Carol of Lights 2021 Promo Video
- Elements of Advertising – Film, Video & Sound – Cinematography – Single: Not Your Average Red Raider
- Elements of Advertising – Still Photography – Color – Single: Spring Blooms at the Seal
- Elements of Advertising – Still Photography – Color – Single: 2021 Student Magazine Cover
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Happy Thanksgiving 2021
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Happy Holidays motion graphic
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Happy 98th Birthday Texas Tech
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: First Day of Spring Semester
- Online/Interactive – Social Media – Social Media – Single Execution: Birthday Cookie Giveaway
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Out-Of-Home – Poster – Single: Intramural Flag Football
- Out-Of-Home & Ambient Media – Out-Of-Home – Poster – Single: UREC Women’s Night 2021
- Sales & Marketing – Collateral Material – Special Event Material – Card, Invitation, Announcement – Single Unit: RISE Raiderland Postcard
- Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Smash Burger Event Poster
- Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Taste of the Bayou Event Poster
- Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Hospitality Services Hiring Poster
- Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Texas Tech Open Up Shirt 2021
- Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Veterans Day Shirt 2021
- Sales & Marketing – Sales Promotion – Product or Service Sales Promotion – Point of Purchase: Be Kind, Be Courteous…Shirt 2021
About AAF Lubbock
AAF Lubbock was founded in 1948 and was known simply as the Lubbock Ad Club until it became affiliated with the AAF in 1961. Today, the club has more than 70 Lubbock advertising professionals listed on its membership roster and serves as the only association that represents all facets of the advertising industry.
