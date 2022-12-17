LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University recently announced it ranked 12th in the nation and 4th in the Southwest Region for undergraduate entrepreneurial education by the Princeton Review.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the ranking results come after a comprehensive survey that posed over 60 questions and considered 40 data points about the programs, faculty, students and alumni from nearly 300 schools with entrepreneurship offerings.

“It is an honor to be recognized among some of the top schools in the nation for entrepreneurship,” said Taysha Williams, managing director of the Innovation Hub at Research Park (The Hub) in the press release and on the wesbite. “Texas Tech has built a robust ecosystem providing a substantial impact on student education and a growing innovation culture in West Texas.”

The university said the survey pulled statistics from the Hub’s programs, courses offered at Texas Tech with an entrepreneurial focus and companies formed by Texas Tech alumni who graduated with entrepreneurial certifications.

Texas Tech offers entrepreneurial coursework across a wide variety of disciplines.

“We are very proud of the enthusiasm that Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff have for engagement in the university’s entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Texas Tech Vice President for Research and Innovation Joe Heppert in the press release and on the website.“