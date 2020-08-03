Texas Tech Recycling Center to remain closed as students, staff return to campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:
Over the past nine years, University Student Housing has provided and managed a recycling center on the Texas Tech University campus. The center was open to the public and did not require the separation of recyclables before drop-off. Through its operation, the center recycled hundreds of tons of materials every year, including uncommon materials like glass and plastic foam. Proceeds received from recycling were used to fund housing scholarships.
Due to COVID-19, the recycling center closed in March. With the continuing fiscal and operational challenges, University Student Housing will not reopen the recycling center in the near future. However, Texas Tech will continue to recycle cardboard materials and paper for the campus community.
Despite the recycling center closure, Texas Tech remains committed to sustainability and continues numerous initiatives throughout the campus. In 2018 and 2019, the university received a bronze ranking from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s STARS report in recognition of its sustainability achievements.
A few ways the university focuses on sustainability include:
- Transportation & Parking Services provides alternate transportation services, recycles abandoned bicycles and issues paperless citations.
- The Operations Division manages utilities and has numerous programs and procedures to save energy. The Office of Energy Management works to reduce campus energy needs, saving $2.3 million in 2019. The Central Heating and Cooling Plant utilizes cooling towers, well water and new systems to manage water consumption.
- Texas Tech continues to implement LED lights within renovations and new construction.
- Grounds Maintenance collects debris and makes mulch for use on campus while also promoting efficient water use with xeriscaping and desert landscaping. In addition, the Texas Tech vehicle garage recycles Freon.
- Custodial Services for Texas Tech and University Student Housing utilize green cleaning procedures, products and equipment to minimize the use of chemicals and water.
- Procurement Services ensures vendors prioritize sustainable products and promotes the purchase of sustainable products for the campus.
- Texas Tech has received national recognition for research and studies within the Texas Tech Climate Center.
- The National Wind Institute conducts research and studies regarding wind and sustainable power.
Sustainability remains a key priority for Texas Tech. Those on and off campus are encouraged to use local recycling centers to continue recycling as much as possible.
The City of Lubbock provides 10 recycling locations throughout the city. Four City of Lubbock locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while six satellite locations are accessible 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The recycling locations closest to the Texas Tech campus include two City of Lubbock locations, at 208 Municipal Drive and 4307 Adrian St., and two satellite locations, at 2901 Elgin Ave. and 4425 19th St.
For a full list of recycling centers and the types of items each accepts, visit the City of Lubbock website.
