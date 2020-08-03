Texas Tech Recycling Center to remain closed as students, staff return to campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Over the past nine years, University Student Housing has provided and managed a recycling center on the Texas Tech University campus. The center was open to the public and did not require the separation of recyclables before drop-off. Through its operation, the center recycled hundreds of tons of materials every year, including uncommon materials like glass and plastic foam. Proceeds received from recycling were used to fund housing scholarships.

Due to COVID-19, the recycling center closed in March. With the continuing fiscal and operational challenges, University Student Housing will not reopen the recycling center in the near future. However, Texas Tech will continue to recycle cardboard materials and paper for the campus community.

Despite the recycling center closure, Texas Tech remains committed to sustainability and continues numerous initiatives throughout the campus. In 2018 and 2019, the university received a bronze ranking from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education’s STARS report in recognition of its sustainability achievements.

A few ways the university focuses on sustainability include:

Sustainability remains a key priority for Texas Tech. Those on and off campus are encouraged to use local recycling centers to continue recycling as much as possible.

The City of Lubbock provides 10 recycling locations throughout the city. Four City of Lubbock locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while six satellite locations are accessible 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The recycling locations closest to the Texas Tech campus include two City of Lubbock locations, at 208 Municipal Drive and 4307 Adrian St., and two satellite locations, at 2901 Elgin Ave. and 4425 19th St.

For a full list of recycling centers and the types of items each accepts, visit the City of Lubbock website.

