LUBBOCK, Texas — Since Monday, Texas Tech University issued three separate Crime Alert notifications involving assault at campus residence halls. All three happened in the month of January.

On Thursday, a Texas Tech student reported an incident of forcible fondling, aggravated assault and dating violence by a person the student met on a dating app. Texas Tech said it occurred in a residence hall on campus Wednesday evening after the man became physically aggressive with the student.

According to the alert, the suspect was described as a 5’5”, heavy-set white male in his late 20’s, balding with facial hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, a student reported an incident of sexual assault by a person known to the victim. It was reported to the Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct. The incident occurred during the evening of January 12 at a Texas Tech residence hall. The suspect was listed as a current Texas Tech University student. Dating violence was also listed as a reason for the report.

On Monday, a student reported to Campus Security about an incident of sexual assault by a person known to the victim. The incident occurred the morning of January 16 in a Texas Tech residence hall. The suspect was also a current Texas Tech University student.

According to the Crime Alert notifications, the incidents were being investigated by Texas Tech.

Anyone with information can contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806.742.3931 or the Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct at 806.834.1949.

Texas Tech included the following tips and resources to help keep the community safe in its Crime Alert notifications.