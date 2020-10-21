Texas Tech releases statement after Ex Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit

LUBBOCK, Texas– A day after former Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball coach Marlene Stollings filed a lawsuit against the university for her termination, the university released a statement.
“I have reviewed the claims made by Marlene Stollings in her lawsuit and they are without merit. Her dismissal was handled in accordance with her contract and was appropriate from a legal standpoint. Her mistreatment of student-athletes and the public embarrassment it caused the university was unacceptable. I am confident in the defense of our leadership, who did the right thing to prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes.”-Eric Bentley, Texas Tech University System General Counsel
The lawsuit claims breach of contract, fraud, fraudulent inducement, defamation and sex discrimination.
Texas Tech fired Stollings in August, a day after a USA Today article described a toxic culture within Stollings’ program.
RELATED STORY: Ex-Lady Raider coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU, Hocutt, claims discrimination