Texas Tech releases suspect information after Tuesday attempted on-campus robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Texas Tech Police Department received a report of an attempted robbery that occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The student was approached by a white male, who exited the bushes in Urbanovsky Park on the east side of the United Supermarkets Arena. The unknown male told the student to give him all her property. The student did not comply and ran to their vehicle parked in the commuter parking lot adjacent to the Recreation Center.



The suspect was described as a white male, 25-30 y/o, 5’5”, athletic build, brown hair, thin mustache, wearing a white tank top and blue baggie basketball shorts.



Texas Tech Police Department is investigating the incident. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact TTPD at 806-742-3931.



We appreciate being notified when situations like this occur as it is a vital part of keeping our campus safe. If you see something, say something. If you are ever the victim or witness of a crime, have knowledge of a crime, suspicious activity, or have information which could put the Tech Community in danger, immediately call the Texas Tech Police. If you, or someone you know, has experienced this same situation while on campus, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time there have been no other reports made to Texas Tech Police.

