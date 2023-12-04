LUBBOCK, Texas — To honor the generosity of loyal supporters of Texas Tech University, Terry and Susan Lyons, who made a significant gift to the School of Accounting, the school will be renamed the Terry Lyons School of Accounting, the university announced on Monday.

Terry and Susan Lyons have been true to the Texas Tech Rawls College with their time and philanthropic support, Texas Tech said. The gift will provide support to the Lyons School of Accounting by funding student scholarships, empowering faculty to conduct research, expanding industry connections and other areas of greatest need.

“Texas Tech and the School of Accounting provided the foundation for my career, giving me the education and building relationships that were crucial to my business and life success,” Terry said. “Contributing to Texas Tech and the School of Accounting to enhance the program feels like the perfect way to give back.”

Terry graduated from Rawls College in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and was named a distinguished alumnus of the Lyons School of Accounting in 2022.

The Lyons School of Accounting is home to more than 650 students and 27 faculty members, Texas Tech said. The school offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, a Master of Science in accounting, an Accelerated Bachelor of Business Administration to Master of Science accounting program and a Doctorate in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting.