Texas Tech reports 149 total cases of COVID-19, 14 new Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on its campus Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 149.

The university also said that nine people recovered from the virus, meaning that 87 cases are active.

Of Texas Tech’s 149 total cases, 101 were in students and 48 were in employees. Of the 87 active cases, 68 were students.

On Friday, Texas Tech had 103 total cases of COVID-19 on campus, meaning that in the first two days of classes and the preceding weekend, 46 additional people tested positive.