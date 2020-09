LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing its total up to 1,407 cases.

Thirty of the 32 new cases were in students. In total, 1,266 of the university’s cases were students and 141 are employees.

Texas Tech also announced that 27 students and four employees recovered from the virus.

In total, 1,220 people affiliated with the school have recovered. There are 187 active cases.