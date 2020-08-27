Texas Tech reports 47 new active cases of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– Cases of COVID-19 on the Texas Tech campus doubled in numbers by Thursday, the university confirmed.

By Thursday, numbers of active cases were at 47, bringing the total of active cases to 136. Forty of the new positive cases were reported in students and seven employees, according to the university.

Additionally, five students and one employee were newly recovered from the virus.

This brings the overall total reported cases by Thursday to 206, with a 70 students and employees recovered.

