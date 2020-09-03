Texas Tech reports 671 total cases of COVID among students and employees

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University on Thursday reported 671 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, 591 were students and 80 were TTU employees.

“Over the last few days, we’ve seen a notable increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus community, with the majority of these cases among our students who live off-campus,” a letter from Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said.

“We know, through our contact tracing efforts, that most of our positive cases are the result of parties and other social gatherings that are taking place off-campus,” Schovanec said.

The email also provided information on where students can get free COVID testing.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we follow all health and safety protocols to protect ourselves and our greater Lubbock community,” Schovanec said.

On Thursday, the Texas Tech COVID-19 information dashboard reported 23 newly-recovered persons and 194 total recovered.

From Texas Tech COVID dashboard