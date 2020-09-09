Texas Tech reports 75 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,020 total

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s total COVID-19 case count rose above 1,000 Tuesday as the university reported 75 new cases.

The school’s total number of cases is now 1,020, which is 469 more than the school had September 1, one week ago.





Texas Tech announced 67 new cases in students and eight in staff. In total, 918 of the school’s 1,020 cases are among students.

According to Texas Tech’s dashboard, 370 of its cases have recovered.