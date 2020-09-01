Texas Tech reports a total of 239 active cases of COVID-19 among students

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, Texas Tech confirmed 239 total active cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in just the students alone.

The new active cases as of August 31 were 110 among students and 6 employees, according to the Texas Tech COVID-19 dashboard.

Overall, the total active cases for employees was 29, with a total of 66 reported cases of the virus.

Additionally, the total reported cases among students was at 312, according to the dashboard.

Seventy-three students were reported as recovered, as well as 37 employees.

The numbers reported on August 31 are below:

