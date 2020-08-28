Texas Tech reports new active cases of COVID on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The number of COVID-19 cases on the Texas Tech campus increased from 206 on Wednesday to 260 on Friday. Thursday numbers were not released because of an internet outage on campus.

On Wednesday, there were 151 students and 55 employees with confirmed cases. Of those, 39 students and 31 employees were listed as recovered (for a total of 70).

On Friday, there were 200 students and 60 employees with confirmed cases. Of those, 51 students and 33 employees were listed as recovered (for a total of 84)

Total active cases rose from 136 on Wednesday to 176 on Friday.