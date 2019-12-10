Texas Tech reports second assault on campus

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department has reported a second sexual assault on campus in the last two days.

Texas Tech said the incident happened at 6:47 p.m. Monday night in the Wall Gates Parking Lot. A Hispanic male approached a female asking for directions and then attempted to assault her.

The suspect was described as “small build 140 pounds approximately 6 feet with dark hair, dark eyes, facial hair with long sideburns, wearing a baseball cap, black jeans, dark clothing, possibly wearing a hoodie.”

Another assault that occurred early Sunday morning was previously reported. The suspect of that crime was described in a similar way to this recent one.

Persons who may have witnessed activity related to this incident or who have knowledge of the responsible party(ies) are encouraged to contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-743-2000, or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

The Texas Tech Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, staff and visitors. The Texas Tech Police Department encourages campus residents to remain vigilant of their surroundings and to immediately report suspicious activity.

Texas Tech has released the following statement regarding the incident.

“Texas Tech Police are conducting investigations into both incidents. It’s uncertain at this time if the two are related. Texas Tech Police and Lubbock Police Department have an increased patrol presence around campus. Texas Tech encourages the campus community to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.”