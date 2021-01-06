Texas Tech researchers create new COVID-19 test that uses saliva and gives results in seconds

LUBBOCK, Texas — A team of researchers from Texas Tech University have created a new coronavirus test that swaps nose swabs for saliva and delivers results in less than a minute.

“It’s really completely non-invasive because you’re not pinching yourself. You’re not doing a nasal swab. You just have to collect a small amount of saliva from the patient,” Gerri Botte, Ph.D., a Texas Tech professor and Whitacre Department Chair of chemical engineering, said.

Botte is one of a team of four from Texas Tech and the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center who worked on creating these tests. She emphasized that not only is this test less painful than the traditional nose swab, but it’s also just as accurate or even more accurate than the PCR and rapid coronavirus tests, according to their research.

“This process takes less than a minute. The person provides the saliva, and then you put it in the device. So because it is super fast, you can do as many tests as possible,” Botte said.

On top of that, the test doesn’t require as many resources as the regular tests or even a medical professional to administer it.

The project started back in March, using Botte’s previous testing on E. coli as a trajectory point. She likened the test to the one diabetes patients use to test blood glucose levels, and both she and her team said the invention could change the course of coronavirus research as well as make the future safer from virus spread.

“The coronavirus tests are becoming an every day thing in this world right now … Instead of having to wait for our test results for a day or two, how about getting it right after giving your sample,” Ashwin Ramanujam, a Tech PHD student and researcher, said as he was demonstrating the test from the lab.

The team’s goal is to mass produce the tests, so people can have them in their homes and use them whenever they need up to dozens of times a day. They’re currently waiting for FDA emergency-use authorization for the tests, but they hope to have them out for the public in the next six months.

“I think we need to move fast with this, and ideally, bringing this to everybody is the dream goal here so that we can prevent more spread … and win the battle against this virus,” Botte said.