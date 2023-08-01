LUBBOCK, Texas — Right as the sun starts to rise on Tuesday mornings, researchers at Texas Tech’s Institute of Environmental and Human Health head out to pick up mosquitoes around the city.

The night before, they set out traps in six different locations around Lubbock. Once they retrieve each trap the next morning, they test the insects for West Nile virus.

PhD student Bianca Rendon said they have had more mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus this season compared to recent mosquito seasons.

“So this year, compared to others, this year, it’s a hot year. We’ve seen a lot of West Nile,” Rendon said. “We’ve seen [this] from various places around town — and even though mosquito populations have died down because of the heat — you’re still getting positives.”

Carlos Garcia, who is a Wildlife Biologist Research Associate at Texas Tech, said they recently added some new trapping locations around the city to see if mosquitoes with West Nile Virus are living closer to the Heart of Lubbock.

“We can see from our locations that it is spreading,” Garcia said. “And that’s why we change up our locations in order to kind of get an idea how the West Nile is being transmitted or being spread throughout the city.”

According to Garcia, it’s important to trap and test every week so they can keep the public informed about how present the virus is and to stay protected if it is present.

“The whole point of this is to let the public know, ‘Hey, West Nile is here, just giving you a heads up. Be prepared when you go out,’” Garcia said.

Rendon said more positive cases in mosquitoes doesn’t always mean human West Nile Virus cases are increasing. However, she said it does mean people should protect themselves from a bite by wearing long pants, long sleeves and some bug spray, especially at sunrise and sunset.

