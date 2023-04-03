LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University admitted that student data was “inadvertently released” in an email to students in the Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering.

The data was limited to students and did not contain social security numbers or HIPPA-protected information, according to the statement from Texas Tech University.

“The email was recalled and students were asked to delete the message,” said the press release.

Around 3:06 p.m. an Executive Associate in the Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering wrote a follow up to the email that contained student data.

Her follow up said, “The message contained an Excel attachment with student data… was sent to you in error and contains FERPA protected information.”

The University investigated this action and is “exploring further action to remediate the impact of this disclosure.”