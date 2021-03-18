Texas Tech returns to face-to-face instruction for Fall 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University said students would return to in-class instruction in the fall semester as the primary form of attendance. President Lawrence Schovanec sent a letter to students, faculty and staff on Thursday.

The letter said in part, “As we have in the past, we will offer online courses and will add additional courses as needed.”

The following is the full text of Schovanec’s letter:

Today, I am pleased to announce that after a year of modified academic instruction and reduced campus activities, Texas Tech University will return to face-to-face instruction as our primary modality for Fall 2021. In particular, classes that were taught in a face-to-face modality before the pandemic will return to that modality for the Fall 2021 term. As we have in the past, we will offer online courses and will add additional courses as needed.

For Summer 2021, we will offer online courses to meet student demand but will provide ample in-person courses, at 50-percent classroom capacity, to students who choose to spend the summer in Lubbock.

To make these transitions successful and for the health and safety of our campus community, I encourage everyone to follow the guidance of medical professionals and get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available to you. As we indicated in the past, we will review the need for continued safety protocols at the conclusion of the spring semester.

The health and safety of our campus community remains our top priority. The lessons we have learned over the last year have been invaluable and will guide our decision-making both now and in the future. Should conditions change, we will have contingency plans in place and be prepared to pivot.

I wish to offer my sincerest thanks and gratitude to each of you for the many sacrifices that you have made and also for your patience and cooperation as we navigated the challenges of the past year. I am looking forward to welcoming students and alumni back to campus this fall as we resume the many traditions that make Texas Tech so special

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec

President

Texas Tech University