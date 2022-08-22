The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University continues to solidify its mark as one of the top institutions of higher learning in the world based on the 2022 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

The rankings, produced by the Center for World-Class Universities Graduate School of Education at Shanghai Jiao Tong, place Texas Tech in the 401-500 range worldwide and in the 107-127 range for institutions of higher education in the U.S. Both rankings are increases from 2021, and Texas Tech attained the third highest ranking among institutions in the Big 12.

“These higher rankings are but one measure of the quality of education we provide to our students and the impact of faculty scholarship and research,” said Lawrence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech. “But it is gratifying that these rankings do reflect the increasing stature of Texas Tech.”

The rankings are based on several indicators of academic and research performance, including the number of alumni and staff who win Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, medicine and economics, and Field Medals in mathematics; highly cited researchers selected by Claritive Analytics; the number of papers published in nature and science between 2017 and 2021; the total number of papers indexed in major citation indices; and the institution’s per capita academic performance score from the previous indicators.

Any university that meets at least one of the criteria is ranked, and each university is ranked in each of the indicators, which factor between 10%-20% into the total score. More than 1,000 universities around the world were ranked, with the top 500 published in the ARWU rankings and the rest earning recognition as the top candidates to be ranked.

Among the academic subjects in which Texas Tech fared best, communication was the top performer, landing in the 76-100 range. Hospitality and tourism management ranked 101-150, as did education. Both law and physics ranged between 151-200.

The rise for Texas Tech in the ARWU rankings mirrors that of other rankings as well. The Center for World University Rankings places Texas Tech at No. 432 and No. 117 among U.S. universities; the 2023 QS World Rankings has Texas Tech in the No. 181-190 range nationally.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)