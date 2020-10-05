Texas Tech ROTC see decrease in enrollment, adapts to pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Along with several other schools, programs, businesses and organizations, Texas Tech’s ROTC program has had to adapt to the pandemic. However, despite the obstacles, cadets have been tackling all trainings head-on.

Cadets explained that while adapting to the changes over these past few months has been a bit of challenge, they have stayed motivated.

“It’s not been difficult necessarily, it’s more been a change in how we think about things and how we coordinate,” said Cadet Captain Max Graham.

On top of being a battalion personnel officer, Cadet Graham is also a senior at Texas Tech. This summer he was supposed to complete his certification trainings for military commissioning, but due to the pandemic that wasn’t able to happen.

“It’s been stacking all of the certifications on top of our school schedule, on top of having to make changes at all of our original plans that incorporate Covid mitigations,” said Cadet Graham. “So it’s been a lot more building new schedules and building new systems so that we’re keeping everybody safe.”

In order to stay safe, the entire ROTC program has had to adapt. As expected, Covid-19 guidelines are enforced in classroom and training sessions.

However, with orientation switched to online over the summer, enrollment in the ROTC program has been down for the fall semester, according to officials.

“Red Raider orientation was conducted in a virtual environment this year,” said Major Jim Arthurs, Professor of Military Science. “So we weren’t able to, you know, have that face to face interaction with students who see our booth set up at the Student Union Building, and, you know, inquire about our program.”

Over the summer, ROTC increased their virtual campaigning. Once students were back on campus, officials said they were able to continue recruiting as usual.

“Our enrollment did creep up a little bit,” said Major Arthurs. “But I’d say right now we are down slightly from what we would be traditionally.”

However, Cadet Graham said that with more students taking online classes, fewer have opted into the program because it requires in-person attendance. He also explained that there’s been another obstacle for cadets who are enrolled – contracting the virus.

“For a lot of people who got sick, they’re having trouble passing PT test just because of their lung capacity is reduced in some way or another, or during that sickness, they weren’t able to work out,” said Cadet Graham. “And that just has a very big impact on them. I don’t think any of us expected that.”

Still, he explained that even with their busy schedules — jam packed with school, extra-curriculars and early morning workouts — cadets are pushing through.

“It’s been more so that people recover. And then it takes them a lot longer to get back into the swing of things,” said Cadet Graham. “But I think people have been able to, you know, persevere through it.”

Officials explained that while they have had some cases, ROTC has been staying on top of testing students. Major Arthur said there has been no indication of the virus spreading through the program. Although the cadets are busy, they said that they are trying to get out safely and give back to the community whenever they can.