Texas Tech's College World Series game time announced

Jun 10, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the NCAA announced that Texas Tech and Michigan will play their College World Series opener on Saturday, June 15 at 1:00 p.m.

The Red Raiders clinched their CWS berth on Sunday with a win over Oklahoma State, 8-6.

Texas Tech swept the Wolverines earlier this season in a 3-game weekend series. 

It'll be the third time Texas Tech will meet a regular season opponent in the opening game of the CWS.  

Coverage of the game will be on ESPN. 

