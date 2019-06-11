Texas Tech's College World Series game time announced

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the NCAA announced that Texas Tech and Michigan will play their College World Series opener on Saturday, June 15 at 1:00 p.m.

The Red Raiders clinched their CWS berth on Sunday with a win over Oklahoma State, 8-6.

Texas Tech swept the Wolverines earlier this season in a 3-game weekend series.

It'll be the third time Texas Tech will meet a regular season opponent in the opening game of the CWS.

Coverage of the game will be on ESPN.