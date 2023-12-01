LUBBOCK, Texas–Fred D. Gray, a civil rights lawyer, was welcomed to the Texas Tech School of Law by alumnus and donor, Mark Lanier, to be recognized and receive an honorary degree from the school. Lanier also named a chair in Gray’s honor.

Gray has been a prominent figure in the fight for civil rights for more than six decades, representing notable figures such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and the victims of the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

Gray said when he began his career, he treated every case as if it would end up in the Supreme Court, not knowing a lot of his cases actually would.

“When I decided to become a lawyer, I never thought at all about receiving any kind of award,” Gray said. “The only thing I wanted was to see African Americans be able to enjoy all of the rights and privileges that any other American citizen.”

Dean for the school of law, Jack Nowlin, said Gray’s story gives law students something to look forward to.

“Our students need inspiration, all our students need inspiration,” Nowlin said. “Fred Gray’s life and legacy are inspirational to them, and we hope that inspiration will continue with the endowed chair in Fred Gray’s Honor.”

Gray received other honorary degrees from universities like the University of Alabama and Princeton. Alabama was one of the schools he filed a lawsuit against back during the civil rights movement for discrimination against black students.

“Those persons realized that all I was doing was representing clients who had a good cause of action, and we were able to be successful, I’m very happy for it,” Gray said.

Gray is grateful for the recognition and said it shows progress in how far the county has come for equality.

“I want to thank this university… for them saying an African American boy born on December 14th, 1930, and the cradle of the Confederacy…and born in a ghetto, somehow they saw something to invite him so that on November the 30th, 2023, they see fit to honor him the way they are doing it today… That means that his country and the people in it, that there is hope,” Gray said.

But Gray said the fight for justice continues and will end with people uniting against inequalities.

“If we don’t work together so that we can eliminate racism, eliminate inequality, we are going to lose our democratic form of government. It’s a serious matter, and all of us need to work together to be sure that we eliminate these problems,” Gray said.

Gray was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts last year by President Joe Biden.