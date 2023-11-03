LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University School of Music announced on Thursday it will host a benefit gala at 5:30 p.m. on November 13 at the Buddy Holly Hall. Following the gala will be the ‘IGNITE” concert at 7:30 p.m. featuring the school’s ensembles.
Funds raised at the gala will go towards travel opportunities for the students to apply their education in a hands-on way during their time at Texas Tech.
Texas Tech said the “IGNITE” concert will feature ensembles such as the Goin’ Band from Raiderland, Mariachi Los Matadores, the University Symphony Orchestra and more. The concert portion of the event is free and open to the public.
“In our third year of ‘IGNITE!” the event is only getting stronger and the performance level is incredible,” said Dean of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts Martin Camacho. “This is an invaluable experience for both our students and the community at large who have responded with great attendance in past years.”
Dinner and drinks will be served at the gala. Individual tickets can be purchased for $250 and must be purchased by November 6, Texas Tech said.
To register, visit the link here.
Below are travel and educational opportunities available to students for the 2023-24 academic year:
- Mexico City and Xalapa, Mexico: The University Symphony Orchestra will tour Mexico.
- San Antonio: Mariachi Los Matadores will travel to the Texas Music Educators Clinic.
- Valencia and Lliria, Spain: The Texas Tech Steel Drum Band along with select members of the Afro-Samba Ensemble have been invited to perform at the 2024 Edeta Arts Percussion Festival.
- The Canary Islands: Students, faculty and alumni will perform at the International Saxophone Alliance Convention.
- New Orleans: Music Education majors interning with the West Texas Children’s Chorus will lead workshops and perform in musically under-served areas of New Orleans. They also will be featured in the televised NOLA French Quarter Festival and participate in a recording session used for local fundraising.
- Kearney, Neb.: The Texas Tech Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble will perform at the Great Plains Regional Tuba Euphonium Conference at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.