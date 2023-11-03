LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University School of Music announced on Thursday it will host a benefit gala at 5:30 p.m. on November 13 at the Buddy Holly Hall. Following the gala will be the ‘IGNITE” concert at 7:30 p.m. featuring the school’s ensembles.

Funds raised at the gala will go towards travel opportunities for the students to apply their education in a hands-on way during their time at Texas Tech.

Texas Tech said the “IGNITE” concert will feature ensembles such as the Goin’ Band from Raiderland, Mariachi Los Matadores, the University Symphony Orchestra and more. The concert portion of the event is free and open to the public.

“In our third year of ‘IGNITE!” the event is only getting stronger and the performance level is incredible,” said Dean of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts Martin Camacho. “This is an invaluable experience for both our students and the community at large who have responded with great attendance in past years.”

Dinner and drinks will be served at the gala. Individual tickets can be purchased for $250 and must be purchased by November 6, Texas Tech said.

To register, visit the link here.

Below are travel and educational opportunities available to students for the 2023-24 academic year: