Texas Tech sees rise in COVID-19 cases, health experts speak on herd immunity

LUBBOCK, Texas — After their first week of classes, Texas Tech reported Friday there were 176 active cases on campus. On Monday, students at the university said they have been following guidelines, but some wonder how effective the masks and social distancing protocols are.

“I think they’re more of a pain in the butt than anything else,” said TTU student Mark Hartman, when asked about the mask-wearing guidelines.

Other students explained they are trying to stick with wearing masks, saying their professors enforce it in the classroom, but it can be a challenge to do it off-campus.

“A lot of people aren’t wearing it if we go to a certain scene,” said TTU student AD Harris. “It’s like, ‘oh, maybe I don’t want to stand out too much and be that awkward person,’ but we try to for the most part…but we’ve been a lot more cautious going out to a certain extent.”

Some other students said they try to wear it as frequently as possible.

“If I go into a room and no one’s wearing a mask, I’m leaving the room,” said TTU student Terry Boden.

Although all students said the guidelines on campus are strict, some still feel cases will continue to go up due to off-campus gatherings.

“I’ve seen on social media, not with all people, but I’ve seen get-togethers with like 20 to 30 people in one room, some wear masks, some don’t,” said TTU student Stephen Matthews. “It kinda just depends.”

However, experts from the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and Covenant Hospital said masks and social distancing probably would not be going away any time soon. For society to make it through this virus – and for a college campus to be COVID-free and back to normal, herd immunity must be achieved.

“Herd immunity, in that case, means that enough people have either had exposure or a vaccine that basically the virus would not spread at epidemic levels,” said Dr. Jeff Dennis, Assistant Professor of Public Health at TTU.

Countries like Sweden have attempted to achieve herd immunity by never shutting down their economy or moving into quarantine. Dr. Dennis explained it still hasn’t been entirely effective because fewer people are willing to go outside and expose themselves to the virus—an important aspect of herd immunity.

“So herd immunity can be achieved two different ways,” said Covenant Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Prakash Shrestha. “One is by getting vaccines, and the other one is by getting the infection itself.”

Without a vaccine, it would take hundreds of millions of people worldwide to be infected by the virus.

“Now COVID-19 is a new disease, but the estimate is about 70% of the community needs to have immunity against this disease if you were to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Dr. Shrestha.

With more people contracting the virus, that would mean more sickness, hospitalizations and deaths across the globe.

“Trying to reach herd immunity without any kind of vaccine, the rates of hospitalization and the mortality rate that goes along with that is something that we really have to keep an eye on…and that’s obviously why we have restrictions today,” said Dr. Dennis.