Texas Tech senior by day, vintage shop owner by night

Lubbock, Texas — Philip Lively isn’t your average college student. The 22-year-old has turned his passion for iconic vintage pieces into something he wants to share with the community.

Lively started collecting vintage shirts in middle school. As a senior at Texas Tech University, he’s tied up with homework and running his own clothing shop called Lively Society.

Lively decided to launch his business at what many would deem a risky time: during a pandemic. But the boom of online shopping worked in his favor. His timeless pieces and old-school flare has gained him thousands of followers on social media.

“It doesn’t even matter if you’re a college student or a local, it’s just seeing the community come together,” Lively said.

Lively has moved his attention from online sales to driving more traffic through the doors of his shop. Lively said he’s concentrating on building more of a local presence and growing vintage fashion right here in Lubbock.

“[You] usually see this in places like Houston, Austin, Dallas, and even places like Atlanta,” Lively said. “You see stories like this that are just curating the culture.”

The shop is celebrating its first anniversary on Saturday. Lively said he just wanted to create a place where people can enjoy and appreciate the evolution of fashion and expression.

“So that’s what’s so unique about vintage … You’re seeing different shirts with different personalities that are waiting for somebody to come in and discover them,” Lively said.

Lively Society is hosting their anniversary event Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. located at 2876 34th Street.