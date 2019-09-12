Texas Tech senior donates liver to save his father’s life

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Seminole father is on his way back home after his son, a senior at Texas Tech University, donated part of his liver to save his father’s life.

“It’s kind of ironic, kind of funny, that I give him life 22 years ago, and now he is the returning the favor,” said Todd Cox, diagnosed with a liver disease.

Cox said he knew something was wrong when he couldn’t even hold a remote control, but on a Sunday afternoon he was completely unresponsive. Doctors at Baylor Scott & White University Medical Center, confirmed that he had liver disease.

“I was in almost a comatose state for like four days,” Cox said. “At first I went on the transplant list, but as my numbers went down, we started to consider a live donor option.”

His son, Derek Cox, fit the bill.

After undergoing countless tests, Derek Cox was approved to be his father’s donor, and they both underwent surgery.

“Obviously I love my Dad very much and would do anything for him, but I really did it for my nieces,” Derek Cox said. “They deserve to have a grandpa be there for graduating high school, and when they sports, just like I did growing up.”

Now, 65 percent of his liver is in his father, and both are expected to make full recoveries.

“It’s amazing, to donate his liver to give me life,” Todd Cox said. “I can’t wait until I’m back up again, and we can go golfing, and do the things we love to do together.”