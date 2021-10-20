Texas Tech set to receive $72 million for campus improvements

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas legislature Tuesday approved more than $72 million for renovations and additions to Texas Tech University’s campus, part of the $3.3 billion Senate Bill 52 that aims to provide capital funding for infrastructure developments at universities across the state.

The initiative moved quickly through the final days of the third special session after Gov. Abbott added “legislation to improve higher education” to the list of subjects they may consider.

Lubbock representative Dustin Burrows called the investment “meaningful funding for critical campus improvements at Texas Tech in Lubbock and Texas Tech University system facilities and campuses across the region.”

The dozens of infrastructure projects are funded through tuition revenue bonds, which are bonds issued by institutions of higher education and backed by tuition income.

The initiative moved quickly through the final days of the third special session after Gov. Abbott added “legislation to improve higher education” to the list of subjects they may consider.

In addition to the $72 million for renovations on Tech’s main campus, the university system will also receive $8 million for maintenance and construction for facilities in Junction, Texas. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will receive $49.9 million for maintenance and renovation, $18.7 million for the physician assistant facility in Midland and another $59.9 million for a new dental school building in El Paso.

In total, the Texas Tech University System will receive $299.4 million, compared to $834.2 million going to The University of Texas System and $727.4 million for the Texas A&M University System.

Lubbock state senator Charles Perry supported the bill but questioned whether the state’s funding source of tuition revenue bonds is the correct approach.

“This isn’t the right way to do things,” he said. “TRBs are not the right vehicle to do business in the State of Texas when you have cash.”

Texas Tech University has not yet provided a comment on this matter.