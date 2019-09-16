Texas Tech sets new records with fall 2019 enrollment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced they have set new records for fall enrollment, according to a release.

According to the release, for fall 2019, overall enrollment at Texas Tech was 38,803 students and the graduate enrollment was 6,241 students, both of which broke previous records.

The five-year graduation rate was 58 percent, the highest in school history, and the six-year graduation rate was the second highest in school history at 61 percent, according to the release.

Read below to see the full release by Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University’s growth and popularity on the national stage continue to be reflected in its enrollment numbers.

According to figures released today (Sept. 16), Texas Tech set new records not only in total enrollment, but also in graduate enrollment, graduation rates, National Merit Finalists and Presidential Scholarships awarded.

At a glance, here are the notable numbers from 2019:

Overall enrollment – 38,803 students, the 10th straight year of record enrollment.

Graduate enrollment – 6,241 students, record

Overall National Merit Finalists, all classes – 67, an increase of 15 percent from 2018, record total

Presidential Scholarship recipients – 2,510 freshmen (up 7.9 percent from 2018) and 860 transfer students (up 27.5 percent from 2018)

First-year retention rate: 87 percent, school record.

Five-year graduation rate – 58 percent, highest in school history

Six-year graduating rate – 61 percent, second highest in school history

The average SAT score also increased to 1,171 for 2019.