Texas Tech sets spring football schedule, Spring Game at April 10

Matt Wells, image by J. Davis

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football announced the dates of its spring football practices Wednesday afternoon.

The first of 14 practices will be March 3 at 3:30 p.m. The final one will be the Spring Game on April 10 at 6:00 p.m inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

The majority of practices will be Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at 3:30 and Saturday mornings at 9:30.

Texas Tech will host a Fan Fest at its April 4 practice. Aside from that and the spring game, practices will be closed to the public.

The Red Raiders and head coach Mat Wells are looking to improve on a 4-8 season in 2019.

