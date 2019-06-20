Texas Tech sets up College World Series rematch with Michigan

Brian Klein hit his second home run of the College World Series to give Texas Tech a lead it would never relinquish, as the Red Raiders stayed alive at the College World Series with a 4-1 win over Florida State.

Klein’s home run in the sixth inning would give Texas Tech a 2-1 lead, and Josh Jung would add an insurance run on an eighth inning single, followed by a bases loaded walk that would give the Red Raiders a three run lead.

Bryce Bonnin had another good postseason start, going five innings and striking out seven, before Taylor Floyd added eight strikeouts out of the bullpen. With the win, Tech improves to 13-2 in games that he starts.

The Red Raiders will now move on the to the College World Series semifinals, and another date with the Michigan Wolverines. The first semifinal game will be June 21 at 1:00 pm.