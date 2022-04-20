LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University’s Severe Storm Team has been on the road for the last four weeks tracking storms and strong wind patterns in the southeast.

Texas Tech University’s Atmospheric Professor Christopher Weiss said they came back home after just long enough to log and analyze some of their new data before heading out again.

“We were measuring storms that were producing tornadoes,” Weiss said. “From pretty much mid-March, all the way through last week. So, we had four straight weeks out in the field, and we made measurements on four separate storm systems. We learned a little bit more about how tornadoes form in the southeastern U.S.”

Professor Weiss said that a big part of their research is to study and log more data around the starting points of tornadoes. That information could lead to forming more accurate predictions and storm tracking even in the Midwest.

“What we learned in the southeast can also be applied out here to the Midwest,” Weiss said. “Just understanding how we can get from storm-scale rotation down to the scale of an individual tornado vortex. There’s a lot to be learned there. And still, I think it’s one of the last frontiers of meteorology.”