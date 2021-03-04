Texas Tech SGA passes resolution to encourage the University to continue mandating masks

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Student Government Association held an emergency meeting, Thursday night, to discuss the governor’s lifted mask mandate.

“I’m going to be honest, I had no idea how the vote was going to go,” said Student Body President Hunter Heck.

And with 61 percent of senators voting in favor, Tech’s SGA passed the resolution to encourage the university to disregard Governor Abbott’s recent lifting of the mask mandate and continue to ask students to wear masks and social distance.

“Masks are uncomfortable, masks are not pleasant and I’d be the first to say I’m ready to take mine off. However, when the lives of our fellow students are at risk and the health and safety of our community is on the line, we must commit ourselves to serving others before ourselves,” said Heck.

And while not all senators agreed, arguing an individual’s right of choice or citing low case numbers, SGA ultimately felt their vote reflects what Tech students want.

“We’ll hear some pushback for sure, and we’ll have to deal with that when it comes, but everything is developing really quickly and it’s unprecedented for all of us,” said College of Arts and Sciences Senator, Andrew Ibrahim.

For now, the university has yet to release their own decision on the matter.

“If Texas Tech removes the mask mandate we will do our best as student senators to still keep value to the life of a Tech student,” Ibrahim said. “We’ll still write pieces that bring value to the everyday life of a Tech student whether there are masks or not.”

But SGA says they have done what they can do to make sure the students are represented.

“We’ve done what’s in our hands and now it’s up to the rest. You always do what you can and then leave the rest to whatever is going to happen,” said College of Arts and Sciences Senator, Mohamad Altabaa.

With this passed resolution, Tech’s SGA will now send a letter to Lawrence Schovanec, as well as the emergency director and other administrators informing them of their decision.