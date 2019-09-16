Texas Tech slated for 11 a.m. kickoff at Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Texas Tech will play in its first early start of the 2019 season on Sept. 28 when the Red Raiders face No. 5 Oklahoma in an 11 a.m. kickoff inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

FOX will broadcast the Big 12 opener between the Red Raiders (2-1) and Sooners (3-0), who will both be coming off an open week. Tech is 14-9 all-time in Big 12 openers after going on the road to rout then-No. 15 Oklahoma State, 41-17, in Stillwater a year ago.

This will be the first time in program history Tech has opened league play against the Sooners as the Red Raiders will be facing a ranked opponent in their first conference test for the fifth time in a six-year span.

Following the Oklahoma game, Tech returns to Jones AT&T Stadium on Oct. 5 to host Oklahoma State. The kickoff time and network designation for that game could potentially be released next Monday as part of the Big 12’s weekly television schedule unveiling.

Tickets for the Oklahoma State and the remaining three Big 12 games (Iowa State, TCU, Kansas State) on Tech’s slate are still on sale by calling 806-742-TECH or by visiting the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com.

