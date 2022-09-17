LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech earned the program’s 100th win at the John Walker Soccer Complex with Friday’s 2-0 over Fresno State.

“It has been a fun journey,” head coach Tom Stone said. “There have been some great wins here, including this one. Fresno did a great job in the first half of putting us under some pressure.”

The Red Raiders (4-2-3) jumped in front in the 15th minute when Charlotte Teeter drilled a shot from outside teh box for her second goal of the season.

Ashleigh Williams would give the Red Raiders a 2-0 advantage in the 50th minute.

“Charlotte stepped up and scored an incredible goal from downtown to give us some confidence. Ashleigh’s goal was awesome and let us feel comfortable at 2-0,” said Stone.

Texas Tech begins Big 12 play against West Virginia at 7 p.m. Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.