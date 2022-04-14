LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech softball team was unable to snap their losing skid in a 10-9 loss to Iowa State.

On Thursday, Texas Tech came into Ames looking to leave memories of a tough series with No. 1 Oklahoma behind them. right from the jump, the Red Raiders were able to get their bats going as Riley Ehlen drove in their first run in the top of the 1st inning. From there, Texas Tech would explode for five more runs, including a 2nd inning homerun from Molly Grumbo, to go up 6-0.

In the bottom of the 3rd, the bats of the Cyclones would come alive. eight runs that inning would put the home team back in control. Texas Tech was not finished yet though, as another RBI single from Ehlen would cut the lead to 8-7. But three more runs would seal the deal for the Cyclones as Iowa State would take down Texas Tech 10-9.

Texas Tech returns to the Cyclone Sports Complex on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. CT.