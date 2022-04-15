AMES, Iowa — The Red Raiders were able to snap their five-game losing streak in a big way on Friday, as they took on Iowa State.

Arriana Villa got Texas Tech going right off the bat with a solo home run in the top of the 1st inning. Five runs later, and Texas etch found themselves up 6-0 after just half an inning.

The only Iowa state-run of the day would come in the form of a Kasey Simpson sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 2nd. From there, Texas tech would explode for five more runs, en route to an 11-1 victory in just 5 innings. Kendall Fritz picks up her 12th win of the year, giving up only 2 hits in the process.

Texas Tech will try to win the series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for noon CT.