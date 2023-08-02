LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics announced on Wednesday that it officially sold out of its primary tickets for the September 9 home game against Oregon. In a press release, Texas Tech said there was still a limited amount of season tickets available through the Athletics Ticket Office.

“Season tickets are the only avenue at this point for fans to catch the highly anticipated matchup between the Red Raiders and Ducks inside Jones AT&T Stadium,” Texas Tech Athletics said in a press release.

Season tickets had prices as low as $185 per seat, TTU said. Texas Tech has already sold more than 31,000 season tickets, which the university said ranked among some of the top totals in program history.

To purchase season tickets, please contact the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or visit the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com.