Texas Tech spring 2019 commencement schedule, top graduates and banner bearers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) -- Texas Tech University will host spring commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday (May 17-18) at the United Supermarkets Arena, located at 1701 Indiana Ave. A total of 4,240 undergraduate and graduate students will walk the stage.

“Commencement represents the culmination of years of work by students and the support of their family and friends,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “The skills and talents they’ve cultivated at Texas Tech will benefit their communities, our nation and the world. As these graduates embark on the next chapter of their lives, we wish them the very best and look forward to their successes.”

Ceremonies can be viewed online via livestream .

On Friday, the 2:30 p.m. ceremony features the College of Arts & Sciences, the College of Education and the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. The 7:30 p.m. ceremony features the Graduate School.

The 9 a.m. ceremony Saturday features the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, the Honors College, the College of Human Sciences, University Programs and Wind Energy.

The ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Saturday features the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business, the College of Media & Communication, the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, and the College of Architecture.

Susan Graham will serve as the speaker for Friday’s commencement ceremonies, and Barry Lopez will serve as the speaker for Saturday’s commencement ceremonies.

About Susan Graham

Susan Graham, praised as “an artist to treasure” by the New York Times, is an alumna of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Her performances have won numerous honors, including a Grammy Award for her collection of Ives songs, Musical America’s Vocalist of the Year and an Opera News Award.

About Barry Lopez

Barry Lopez, an essayist, author and short-story writer, has been published since 1966 and contributed to publications in the United States and abroad. Some of his awarded works include “Arctic Dreams,” “Of Wolves and Men” and “Resistance.” Lopez visits Texas Tech at least twice annually as the university’s Visiting Distinguished Scholar.

Banner Bearers

Outstanding students, chosen based on their all-around achievement, will carry banners representing their colleges. The banner bearers are:

College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources: Kaylynn Beth Kiker, animal science

College of Architecture: Kaitlyn Warmack, architecture

College of Arts & Sciences: Blake Aaron Ferguson, biochemistry

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business: Nancy Wu McNeil, accounting

College of Education: Erin Elizabeth Gorden, multidisciplinary studies

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering: Anam Mahmood, chemical engineering

Graduate School: Ashely West-Schulte, doctor of philosophy, business administration

Honors College: Friday 3 p.m. ceremony: Abigail Eleanor Raef, language and cultures Saturday 9 a.m. ceremony: Valerie Gardner, environmental engineering 1:30 p.m. ceremony: Jacob Howle, agricultural communication

College of Human Sciences: Molly Gilmore, human development and family studies

College of Media & Communication: Caroline Rose Huey, journalism

University Programs and Wind Energy: Avery Jackson Holmes, Bachelor of Arts

J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts: Heather Lynn Harris, theater arts

Honor Students

The highest-ranking spring graduates for each college/program are:

College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources: Kathrine Nikole Adams, animal science; Emma Catherine Brocato, agricultural communications; Hope Sheriece Brookshire, agricultural communications; Lucchese Lena Cogdell, agricultural communications; Kerry Erin Gonyeau, animal science; Baylie Morale Halbakken, conservation law enforcement; Kaylynn Beth Kiker, animal science; Thachary Ray Mayer, animal science; Benjamin Isaac Mills, animal science; Taylor Elizabeth Moose, natural resources management; Avery Claire Smith, natural resources management; Courtney Shae Stephens, agricultural communications; Marah Maclaire Walls, plant and soil science

College of Architecture: Allison Lyn Brown, architecture

College of Arts & Sciences: Aliyah Destinie Acuña, sociology; Oscar Almazan, biology; Stephan Brian Azatian, biochemistry; Rivir Scott Berry, Spanish; Caitlin Jane Boyle, psychology; Rodie Wayne Brister, biology; Amanda Michelle Burton, kinesiology; Olivia Marie Copeland, political science; Hannah Asha Daniel, general studies; Destiny Alyse Doran, English; Yoana Duran, English; Adrian Nguyen-Si Falco, biochemistry; Blake Aaron Ferguson, biochemistry; Kip Keith Fletcher, mathematics; Pauline L. Franklin, English; Emily Ann Gideon, history; Molly Taylor Gilmore, Spanish; Bailey Jo Gomez, psychology; Adam Lee Harper, mathematics; Hannah Sabine Hughes, anthropology; Ethan Gregory Johnson, biology; Claire Marie Linenberger, psychology; Marissa Jean Medina, sociology; Quoc Trieu Nguyen, biochemistry; Jessica Elizabeth Nichols, Spanish; Karina Ocanas, English; Shree Ashish Patel, microbiology; Kara Beth Pepper, psychology; Jesse Robert Perez, kinesiology; Abigail Eleanor Raef, languages and cultures; Nandini Arunava Ray, microbiology; Sparsh Pratik Ray, microbiology; Riley Benjamin Reich, kinesiology; Christian Rodriguez, kinesiology; Abdou Khadim Sakho, mathematics; Breelin Noelle Shafer, general studies; Brandon Richard Spencer, kinesiology; Haley Renee Stevers, sociology; Michael Lawrence Tagliabue, English; Jenna Leanne Townsend, kinesiology; Jordan Taylor White, English; Tucker McAaron Wise, microbiology; Kristen Dene’ York, English

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business: Courtney Anne Bartholomew, accounting; Danielle Madison Bodette, marketing and management; Austyn Kate Casale, accounting; Juan Eliazar Duran, accounting; Stephanie Gomez, supply chain management, Monica Ophelia McGee, accounting; Nancy Wu McNeil, accounting; Lindsay N. Ollivant, marketing; Robert Davis Rickard, finance

College of Education: Erin Elizabeth Gorden, multidisciplinary studies; Lilian Elizabeth Corrigan, multidisciplinary studies

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering: Indro Wicaksono Adisoemarta, petroleum engineering; Phuong Duc Bui, petroleum engineering; Garrett M. Cole, mechanical engineering; Kristian Dominguez, petroleum engineering; Jenni L. English, chemical engineering; John Matthew Froboese, mechanical engineering; Adam Lee Harper, computer engineering; Jaxom H. Hartman, electrical engineering; William Sansom Klump, civil engineering; Anam Mahmood, chemical engineering; Kien T. Phan, computer science; Lauren Marcella Priddy, civil engineering; Colton Thomas Shaw, petroleum engineering; Alexander Paul Vogler, mechanical engineering

Graduate School: Kembra Albracht-Schulte, doctor of philosophy, nutritional sciences

Honors College: Jude Rashid Al-Hmoud, honors arts and letters

College of Human Sciences: Mickenzie Brownlow, human development and family studies; Marcus Gonzalez, community, family and addiction sciences; Abigail Jackson, nutrition; Kendra Viet, human development and family studies

College of Media & Communication: Caroline Rose Huey, journalism; Maria Judith DeMarco, communication studies; Emily Katherine Frank, communication studies; Jonathan M. Gibson, electronic media & communications; Pamela Marie Gandy, public relations; Jamilla Wanjiko Menefee, public relations; Peyton Nicole Sifrit, public relations

University Programs: Avery Jackson Holmes, Bachelor of Arts

J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts: Madison McKay Davis, theater arts; Brittany McKhailey Roberts, art

Wind Energy: Chase William Robert Garrett, wind energy

Reception Information

(Immediately following respective ceremonies)

College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources: Animal and Food Sciences building, room 101

College of Architecture: Architecture building, first floor, Architecture Gallery

College of Arts & Sciences: Holden Hall, south lawn

College of Education: Education building, near first floor staircase

College of Human Sciences: Human Sciences building, El Centro

College of Media & Communication: Student Union Building, Ballroom

J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts: Holden Hall, Rotunda

Graduate School: United Supermarkets Arena, City Bank room

Jerry S. Rawls College of Business, first floor, McCoy Atrium

University Studies and Wind Energy: Student Union Building, Red Raider Lounge

Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering: Livermore Center, room 101

Additional Information

For more information about commencement, including maps and parking, visit the commencement web page.

