LUBBOCK, Texas — The $200 million dollar project has been underway and with football season almost here many are asking, what will game day look like?

Guidon Real Estates Projects Solutions, Senior Director Logan West said they are making great progress, and once this project is complete it’s going to be unlike any game day at Jones AT&T Stadium.

“We are scheduled to start setting the pre blast bleacher tubs and also pouring slab grade down there at the field level,” West said. “So, over the course of the next few weeks, you will start to see the elevated deck being poured across the concords here at sixth street.”

The facility renderings released earlier this year include loge boxes, suite options, multi-purpose walk through area and locker room.

West said throughout the process there have been a few challenges.

“West Texas weather was part of that factor, temporary utility relocations kind of enabling for the demolition that’s out in the south end zone building,” West said. “Ultimately the things we were able to overcome through resequencing of trades and stacking work to keep us on schedule.”

The first home game of the season kicks off September 9, and West said safety in the midst of construction is a priority.

“Everything will be fenced off and safe, the ramps will be accessible for both the home team and the visiting team,” West said. “Media and everyone will be accessing through there. So, it will be a safe environment.”

This is the largest investment for the Red Raider Football program so far, providing more than 300,000 square feet.

“This is a once in a lifetime project to be able to really kind of complete the bowl here with the South End Zone building this is the final component,” West said. “It’s an amazing opportunity it’s going to be huge for recruiting for Texas Tech athletics so it’s very exciting.”

The primary goal has been to only impact one football season.

If things continue to stay on track the new South End Zone and Womble Football center will be complete before the 2024 season.