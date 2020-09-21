Texas Tech starting running back SaRodorick Thompson arrested Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech University’s starting running back, was arrested Monday on a charge of Racing on a Highway.

Thompson was booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center at 1:45 p.m. Monday. His bond was set at $2,500.

A warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest on September 10 for street racing. In June, another Texas Tech football player, Caden Leggett was arrested for street racing.

Related Story: Texas Tech football player arrested, charged with racing

Thompson is in his third season for Texas Tech out of Ranchview High School in Irving, Texas.

He redshirted his first year in 2018 and rushed for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman in 2019. In Texas Tech’s 2020 opener against Houston Baptist, Thompson started the game and rushed for 118 yards.