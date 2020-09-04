Texas Tech statement on “overall climate” of athletes after firing of coach and allegations of abuse

Texas Tech University on Friday issued a statement concerning the “overall climate” and well being of student athletes. The news came one day after former coach Marlene Stollings indicated she was preparing to file a lawsuit against Texas Tech.

Stollings was fired after USA Today published allegations that Lady Raider players were subjected to abuse including but not limited to sexual harrasment.

The statement attributed to Texas Tech’s office of president is as follows:

Texas Tech University has selected the firm of Holland & Knight to conduct an independent external review of the overall climate around issues of student-athlete well-being within the athletic department. The review will include the following: 1) athletics policies, procedures, and reporting protocols relevant to issues of student-athlete well-being; 2) athletics training provided to student-athletes and staff with respect to these policies, procedures, and reporting protocols; and 3) student-athlete and athletics staff understanding of, and confidence in, Texas Tech’s policies, procedures, and resolution on complaints regarding student-athlete well-being.