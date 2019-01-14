Texas Tech still ranked No. 8 following Saturday's win against Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Texas Tech Red Raiders remain at the No. 8 spot on new The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball that was released on Monday.



The Red Raiders defeated the Texas Longhorns, 68-62, on Saturday

Texas Tech is 15-1 overall, and 4-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

Tech, Kansas (No. 7) and Oklahoma (No. 20) are the only Big 12 teams in the poll.

Texas Tech will host the Iowa State Cyclones at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday here in Lubbock.

The game will be televised on ESPNU.