LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech student athletes will host the “Red Raiders United Walk” Sunday night, aimed to display a united commitment to end racial injustice.

The walk begins at 7 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium’s west parking lot. It will go through campus towards Memorial Circle and finish back at the parking lot.

Texas Tech student athletes, coaches and staff will take part in it.

Masks or facial coverings are required for those who wish to attend.